35.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Abducted Worker Killed in Crossfire During Encounter with NSCN-KYA Militants in Arunachal

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

ITANAGAR, MAY 1: A construction worker abducted by NSCN-Khaplang-Yung Aung (NSCN-KYA) militants was killed in a gunfight between the group and security forces on Sunday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

The victim, Giyas Uddin, worked for PSK Enterprise at the Government Higher Secondary School in Pongchau. He died in the crossfire during the rescue operation.

Uddin and site supervisor Janlung Wangpan were abducted on Friday night from Pangchao, a remote area bordering Myanmar. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Army and Assam Rifles launched an operation in the region on Sunday.

During the encounter, three NSCN-KYA cadres—believed to be Myanmarese nationals—were killed. Security personnel recovered four automatic weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores from the site. Wangpan was safely rescued and has returned home.

In addition to the three militants killed, two others—one from Arunachal Pradesh and another from Nagaland—were apprehended. Their identities are under verification.

The bodies of the deceased militants were transported by Nagaland police to Mon district for further investigation, as the encounter took place near the Longwa (Nagaland)–Pongchau (Arunachal Pradesh) border.

Initial media reports wrongly attributed the incident to NSCN-K (Angmai-Mulatonu), which later clarified that it is currently engaged in peace talks with the Indian government and had no involvement. NSCN-K (YA) later confirmed in a statement that its cadres were the ones killed in the operation.

