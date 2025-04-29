25.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
type here...

Three NSCN-KYA rebels killed in Arunachal, abducted worker rescued

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, April 28: An abducted construction worker was rescued and three militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KYA) faction were killed during a fierce gun battle between security forces and extremists in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

Two construction workers were kidnapped on April 25 from the Pangchao area in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a statement issued by Nagaland-based defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla.

- Advertisement -

Based on specific intelligence inputs, troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and district police launched a massive joint operation in the Pangchao area on Sunday.

Related Posts:

“Contact was established and, in the ensuing firefight, three cadres of the NSCN (KYA) group were neutralised,” Lt Col Shukla said in the statement.

Four automatic weapons, ammunition, and other war-like materials were recovered from the area, he said.

One of the abducted construction workers was successfully rescued during the operation, and a search operation is ongoing to locate the second missing worker, the spokesman added.

- Advertisement -

Longding Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja Tamin confirmed the incident.

He said that three bodies of suspected militants were retrieved from the site and later taken to Mon district in Nagaland by the Nagaland Police, as the encounter site lies between Longwa in Nagaland and Pongchau in Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers