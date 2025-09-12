28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 12, 2025
Advisory for people from Nagaland stranded in Nepal

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 11: The Nagaland government said the Union ministry of external affairs has issued an advisory for emergency and other support for any person from Nagaland stranded in Nepal in view of the developing situation in the country.

According to Nagaland principal secretary Abhijit Sinha on Thursday, the stranded people from the state have been advised to contact the state emergency operation centre (SEOC), Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, under the home department seoc.nsdma@gmail.com or sdma.nagaland@gmail.com or 0370-2291122/2291120/22291123.

They have also been advised to contact the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, at helpline numbers 977-9808602881/977-981032613.

Further, the people from Nagaland presently in Nepal have been urged to take shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution.

They have also been asked to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. On Wednesday, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) appealed to the Nagaland government for its urgent intervention in facilitating the return of the Naga students and youth, who are currently stranded in Nepal. Expressing deep concern over their plight, NSF president Mteisuding and general secretary Kenilo Kent urged the state government to coordinate with the Union ministry of external affairs and other relevant agencies to arrange necessary travel support, documentation and transit assistance to ensure their safe return to the state.

12 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times
