28 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 30, 2024
type here...

African swine fever detected in Kohima district

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 29: African swine fever (ASF) was detected in Thizama Village under the Chiephobozou block of Kohima district.

- Advertisement -

Following the detection of the disease, Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar Ramnikant, on Wednesday, declared a 1 km radius of the infected village as an infected zone.

Additionally, a 10 km radius from the infected premises, covering a 9 km radius outside the infected zone, has been designated as a surveillance zone.

The DC also imposed a ban on slaughter, import and export of pigs and piglets. He asked the public to strictly adhere to these restrictions to aid in the containment of the disease.

Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It is shameful incidents of sexual assault have not reduced since...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots 10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India