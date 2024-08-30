African swine fever detected in Kohima district

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 29: African swine fever (ASF) was detected in Thizama Village under the Chiephobozou block of Kohima district.

Following the detection of the disease, Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar Ramnikant, on Wednesday, declared a 1 km radius of the infected village as an infected zone.

Additionally, a 10 km radius from the infected premises, covering a 9 km radius outside the infected zone, has been designated as a surveillance zone.

The DC also imposed a ban on slaughter, import and export of pigs and piglets. He asked the public to strictly adhere to these restrictions to aid in the containment of the disease.