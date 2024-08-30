28 C
AIKS demands Rs 1 Cr aid for kin of victims

To visit affected areas

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 29: All India Kisan Sabha has demanded Rs 1 Crore for the family members of the persons who died in the Tripura flood and said that the party will visit the affected areas on August 29 and 30 to assess the damages.

The team led by its vice president and Lok Sabha member Amra Ram, finance secretary P Krishnaprasad, and Pabitra Kar, Joint Secretary and Tripura State Secretary of Kisan Sabha will visit the affected areas on the aforementioned dates to evaluate the impairments.

In a statement, AIKS said that Tripura has been hit by unprecedented rainfall during the period 19th to 23rd August leading to the most devastating floods in recent times. Thirty-one people have been killed and some are reported missing.

“There has been widespread loss of crops, cattle and massive damage to houses. The BJP Government at the Centre and in the State has totally failed in providing speedy and adequate warning as well as in shifting to safe areas well in time. Relief work is also slow. Even a shortage of food, water and medicines is a matter of concern. About 369 relief camps are functioning, providing shelter to over 53,356 persons in the State, but we are getting reports that the distribution of relief and food packets are inadequate,” the statement reads.

It said that about 32,000 people in the urban areas also were evacuated and kept in relief camps. Although the water level of Gomati River at Sonamura has come down from above the critical level, it is still above flood level. Some Sub Divisions are still water-logged and no relief has reached them.

“This also requires vigilance and preparedness to address any further rainfall in the coming days. AIKS demands a compensation of Rs.1 Crore for families of the deceased. AIKS demands that the Union Government assess the damages and give proper compensation for crop loss and loss of livestock. AIKS team led by AIKS Vice President and Lok Sabha Member Amra Ram, Finance Secretary of AIKS P Krishnaprasad, Pabitra Kar, Joint Secretary and Tripura State Secretary of Kisan Sabha will visit the affected areas on the 29th and 30th of August to assess the damages. Kisan Sabha and Gana Mukti Parishad cadres are working on the field to provide help to victims,” it added.

