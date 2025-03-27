Aizawl Officials Take Swift Action Against 5 Girls After Shocking Bullying Video Surfaces

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 27: Officials in Aizawl swiftly took action against five girls, including three minors, after a disturbing video of them physically assaulting and bullying a juvenile girl surfaced on social media.

The incident, which occurred on March 19, sparked widespread outrage, prompting immediate intervention from authorities and child protection officials. Following the release of the shocking footage, Aizawl District’s District Child Protection Officer, Dr. R. Lalrinhlua, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Bawngkawn Police Station on Wednesday morning.

The victim has since been placed at Synod Rescue Home, where officials are seeking approval for a medical examination—a crucial step in advancing legal proceedings against the attackers.

The five accused individuals were identified as residents of the Edenthar BSUP (Basic Services to the Urban Poor) complex in Aizawl. Among them, two adults—Belinda Lalruatfeli (19) of Block 8/203 and Ngurthansiami (23) of Block 13/404—were released on a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond, pending further legal action. Meanwhile, the three juvenile offenders were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board by the Special Juvenile Unit of Bawngkawn Police Station for necessary legal proceedings under juvenile justice laws.

The incident has ignited outrage across social media, with users demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators and voicing concerns over rising bullying and violence among youth. In response, authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring justice and accountability, stating that legal action will proceed following the victim’s medical examination.