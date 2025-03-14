21.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 14, 2025
type here...

Public outrage in Tripura over shocking puppy killing video, minister orders arrest

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 13: A harrowing case of animal cruelty in Tripura’s Khowai district has triggered widespread outrage after a disturbing video of a youth brutally killing a puppy surfaced on social media.

- Advertisement -

The gruesome act has led to an outpouring of anger from netizens and animal rights activists, demanding stringent action against the perpetrator.

Related Posts:

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das has strongly condemned the act and directed the state police to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused.  Following the circulation of the video, two prominent animal rescue organizations, Pawsome and K-Nine, filed general diary (GD) entries at separate police stations, urging authorities to take swift action.

Taking to Facebook, Minister Das expressed his anguish over the incident. He wrote, “A deeply disturbing video has surfaced on social media, exposing a heartless act of animal cruelty. An innocent puppy was brutally killed in the most inhumane manner by a boy from Teliamura under Khowai district. This is not just an instance of animal abuse—it is sheer brutality. No living being deserves such treatment.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to justice, he further stated, “I strongly condemn this incident and have instructed the Tripura Police to take immediate action to ensure that the culprit is apprehended without delay.”

- Advertisement -

The incident has sparked outrage both online and offline, with citizens demanding stricter enforcement of animal protection laws. Many have called for harsher penalties against those involved in acts of animal cruelty to prevent such incidents in the future.

Authorities have assured that an investigation is underway and legal action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts 8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March