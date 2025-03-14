Public outrage in Tripura over shocking puppy killing video, minister orders arrest

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 13: A harrowing case of animal cruelty in Tripura’s Khowai district has triggered widespread outrage after a disturbing video of a youth brutally killing a puppy surfaced on social media.

- Advertisement -

The gruesome act has led to an outpouring of anger from netizens and animal rights activists, demanding stringent action against the perpetrator.

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das has strongly condemned the act and directed the state police to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused. Following the circulation of the video, two prominent animal rescue organizations, Pawsome and K-Nine, filed general diary (GD) entries at separate police stations, urging authorities to take swift action.

Taking to Facebook, Minister Das expressed his anguish over the incident. He wrote, “A deeply disturbing video has surfaced on social media, exposing a heartless act of animal cruelty. An innocent puppy was brutally killed in the most inhumane manner by a boy from Teliamura under Khowai district. This is not just an instance of animal abuse—it is sheer brutality. No living being deserves such treatment.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to justice, he further stated, “I strongly condemn this incident and have instructed the Tripura Police to take immediate action to ensure that the culprit is apprehended without delay.”

- Advertisement -

The incident has sparked outrage both online and offline, with citizens demanding stricter enforcement of animal protection laws. Many have called for harsher penalties against those involved in acts of animal cruelty to prevent such incidents in the future.

Authorities have assured that an investigation is underway and legal action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.