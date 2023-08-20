Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS hosts eye testing camp for Army professionals and civilians in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: The Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS, a social initiative focused on providing quality vision care to semi-urban, rural, and remote regions in India and SAARC countries, hosted a three-day eye testing camp in Nafra, West Kameng and Missamari, Assam, with immense support from Indian Army. The camp, extended for both army professionals and civilians, emphasized the importance of eye health.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Premjeeth Moodbidri, head of Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS said, “We are honoured to organise this eye testing camp in Nafra and Missamari. We extend our gratitude to the army professionals for their continued support in planning and conducting this eye-testing camp. Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS has consistently endeavoured to serve communities in need. We believe that every individual, regardless of their geographical location, profession, and financial circumstances, deserves access to quality vision care. By providing comprehensive eye examinations and necessary support, we hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people we serve.”

The eye testing camp in Nafra and Missamari brought together a team of experienced ophthalmologists, optometrists, and volunteers from ZEISS, who worked tirelessly to provide comprehensive eye examinations, detect vision-related issues, and offer appropriate solutions to the attendees.