Ambulance, other agencies not to use sirens similar to police

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Manipur government, in an order passed on Wednesday, asked ambulances and any other agencies not to use sirens similar to those used by the police and other law enforcing agencies in terms of type and sounds.

The state home department issued the order keeping the prevailing law and order situation of the state and for effective maintenance of the law and order situation in the state.

The state government viewed the matter regarding the issue arising out of the use of sirens with similar sounds being used by ambulance and police and other law enforcing agencies, creating lots of confusion and panicky situations among the general public.

Considering the sensitive nature of the use of the same sirens by different authorities and to avoid any kind of misunderstanding that may occur amongst the general public, all sirens fitted in the ambulances and any agency other than the police and law enforcing agencies should not be similar with those used by the latter, the order stated.

The state transport department will issue necessary orders in this regard too, the order of the home department signed by its commissioner T Ranjit Singh added. (NNN)