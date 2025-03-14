21.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 14, 2025
Amit Shah expresses gratitude to people of Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, March 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people of Mizoram for giving the BJP a “resounding mandate” in the village council election of the Chakma Autonomous District Council, saying it happened due to their affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, the BJP achieved a decisive victory in the village council elections of the Chakma Autonomous District Council, held on Wednesday. The party won 64 out of 88 village councils. It secured 366 seats, of which 304 were general and 62 reserved, out of the total 516 seats.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Mizoram for giving the BJP a resounding mandate in the Village Council Election in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). It is people’s affection for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, who has always bolstered the development of Mizoram. Heartiest congratulations to the Karyakartas of the Mizoram BJP,” Shah wrote on X.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met the home minister here on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri @Lal_Duhoma called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah,” Shah’s office wrote on X.

The home minister is also scheduled to visit Mizoram on March 15 as part of his three-day trip to the northeast.

On that day, Shah will attend a function for shifting of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the state capital.

The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles had signed a formal agreement on October 23 last year in New Delhi for relocating the paramilitary force’s establishments from the heart of Aizawl to the designated battalion complex at Zokhawsang.

During the day-long visit, Shah is also expected to meet party workers there. (PTI)

