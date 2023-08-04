ANSAM reiterates support for ‘Framework Agreement’ to resolve Indo-Naga political issue

SENAPATI, Aug 3 (NNN): The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the “Framework Agreement” signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the Government of India on August 3, 2015. This agreement aims to bring an end to the long-standing political struggle of the Nagas and recognizes their inalienable rights to the Naga Flag, Naga Constitution, and integration.

In a recent statement, ANSAM expressed its admiration for the visionary and selfless sacrifices made by the collective leadership of NSCN to pave the way for a logical and unique settlement of the Indo-Naga issue. The association also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in signing the “historic” Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM, appreciating his visionary statesmanship and determination to resolve the longstanding political issue.

However, ANSAM expressed deep concern over the delay in implementing the provisions of the Framework Agreement, despite eight years having passed since its signing. After 26 years of Naga political talks, the student association urged the Government of India to expedite the impending Indo-Naga settlement based on the agreed Framework Agreement.

While the Naga people eagerly await a peaceful solution, ANSAM called on Naga elected representatives, intellectuals, and civil society leaders not to support any resolution that goes against the spirit of the Framework Agreement. The association emphasized the importance of respecting the unique history and situation of the Nagas in finding a lasting solution.

ANSAM firmly stated that any settlement not adhering to the principles of the Framework Agreement will not address the genuine political aspirations of the Nagas. The student body urged the Government of India to focus on a mutually negotiated solution and avoid pursuing a “piece meal-imposed solution” that may not lead to lasting peace.

As the Indo-Naga issue remains a crucial matter, ANSAM’s reaffirmation of its support for the Framework Agreement reflects the continued dedication of Naga students to seek a peaceful and meaningful resolution for their community.