APTOA seeks Bhutan, Nepal model of tourism development

ITANAGAR, May 3: The Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) has urged the adoption of sustainable and high-value tourism models akin to those followed by Bhutan and Nepal, emphasizing quality over quantity in tourism development.

During a meeting of the Union Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Transport, Tourism & Culture held in Shillong on Friday, APTOA adviser Tsering Wange advocated for the introduction of a sustainable development fee applicable to both foreign and domestic tourists, modeled on Bhutan’s successful system.

“We need class tourism, not mass tourism,” said Wange, highlighting the importance of protecting the environment, preserving local cultures, and ensuring long-term economic benefits for host communities.

Wange also called for the opening of trekking and mountain expeditions in the Arunachal Himalayas, drawing inspiration from Nepal’s adventure tourism framework. He noted that such initiatives would not only boost tourism but also help secure remote border areas.

The APTOA presented an eight-point memorandum to the PSC, which was received positively. PSC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Jha assured the delegation that the committee would seriously consider the points raised.

APTOA suggested Mandatory Sustainable Development Fee: USD 10 per foreign tourist, in addition to the existing Protected Area Permit (PAP) fee of USD 30, ILP Sponsorship for Domestic Tourists: Inner Line Permits to be sponsored by local, state-authorised tour operators, Daily Fee for Domestic Tourists: Rs 300 per person per day as an environmental safeguard, Adventure Tourism Promotion: Open Arunachal Himalayas for trekking and mountaineering to both Indian and international adventurers, Infrastructure Development: Establish wayside amenities such as toilets, cafeterias, baby care rooms, souvenir shops, parking, and facilities for differently-abled tourists across approved tourist circuits, Tourism Development Corporation: Set up an ‘Arunachal Tourism Development Corporation’ to streamline infrastructure development and project execution, Tourism Education: Introduce postgraduate tourism programs in all colleges in the state to develop a skilled tourism workforce.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao called for a special infrastructure development fund for Arunachal, citing the lack of access to financial assistance from international agencies like the IMF and World Bank. He also highlighted the state’s underutilized potential due to insufficient digital marketing and promotion in key tourism markets.

MP Dr Sudha emphasized the need for clean toilets and waste management across tourist routes and acknowledged her ongoing philanthropic support to the people of Arunachal.

Arunachal Tourism Director Manjunath R gave a detailed presentation on the state’s tourism potential, while Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa led the official state delegation. The APTOA team was headed by President Topan Gab.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Meghalaya Tourism & Culture Ministry, members of the North East India Tourism Confederation, the Adventure Tour Operators Association, and other tourism stakeholders from across the region. (Agencies)