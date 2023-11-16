Nagaland getting ready to welcome visitors to Hornbill Festival

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 15: The Nagaland government has pulled up
its socks for the ensuing Hornbill Festival in December.
Accordingly, 26 hotels in Kohima, 71 in Dimapur, and 10 in
Chümoukedima, along with 75 homestays, have been
registered with state department of tourism.
Additionally, two registered campsite facilities along with 42
tour operators have been approved by the government for the
festival which will commence from December 1 and continue
till December 10.
Official sources stated that some individuals registered with the
department are under the mistaken belief that benefits would
automatically follow registration, which he said was an
incorrect assumption on their part.
As homestays had evolved beyond mere accommodations for
guests and had become platforms to showcase local cuisines,
art, culture, and traditions, the official stated that the
department was actively promoting the establishment of more
homestays.
Sources further said that that rural tourism and farm stays,
which highlighted the traditional agriculture and way of life,
were gaining popularity among tourists and researchers.
Dr Keneilhoulie Medom, owner of Medom’s BnB homestay
situated in the heart of Kohima town that has an amazing view
of the state capital and has avid travellers frequenting traveling,
and stays booked the whole year, claimed that he was among
the few people who had initiated the concept of homestay in
Nagaland a decade back.
Describing the concept of homestay, he said he had passion
both for cooking and engaging with new individuals, coupled
with a keen interest in exploring diverse cultures. Stating that
there was surplus of rooms in his house, he mentioned that he
shared these and embarked on renovating the house into a
homestay.
Over time, he said he learned that tourists increasingly
favoured homestays over hotels, and observed a rising demand
for this accommodation option. He stressed introducing more
homestays in the future to meet the growing demand of
visitors.
He recalled that in the early stages he relied on word-of-mouth
to promote his homestay. However, a friend introduced him to
Airbnb, and he said subsequently registered his homestay on
the platform.
Referring to the challenges encountered, he mentioned that
numerous tourists, primarily from mainland India, often
struggled to grasp the homestay concept and anticipated a
level of service comparable to a 5-star hotel. He emphasised
educating guests about the homestay experience and
highlighted the necessity for hospitality training for both hosts
and guests.
Medom claimed that he had even proposed simplifying the
procedure and suggested the establishment of a separate LDA
or UDA to aid people in homestay registration.
The 10-day festival at Kisama’s Heritage Village brings together
all tribes of Nagaland to exhibit their cultural richness,
significantly boosting the state’s tourism.
In 2022, 1,40,299 visitors graced the mega festival held from
December 1 to 10. Of these, 90,860 were local visitors, 48,413
domestic tourists, and 1,026 were international tourists.
The final day witnessed the highest single-day attendance –
22,546 visitors, comprising 7,894 domestic tourists and 67
international visitors.
In 2018, the number of domestic tourists was 1,01,588, while
foreign visitors numbered 5,010. This figure rose to 1,25,949 in
2019, with foreign tourists numbering 5,568.
In 2020, domestic tourism dropped to 5,285, with only 68
foreign tourists. However, a significant increase was observed
in 2021, reaching 23,968 domestic tourists and 325 foreign
tourists.
In 2022, the number of domestic tourists surged to 97,421, and
foreign tourists increased to 2,923, as per the data provided by
the department of tourism.