Nagaland getting ready to welcome visitors to Hornbill Festival

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: The Nagaland government has pulled up

its socks for the ensuing Hornbill Festival in December.

Accordingly, 26 hotels in Kohima, 71 in Dimapur, and 10 in

Chümoukedima, along with 75 homestays, have been

registered with state department of tourism.

Additionally, two registered campsite facilities along with 42

tour operators have been approved by the government for the

festival which will commence from December 1 and continue

till December 10.

Official sources stated that some individuals registered with the

department are under the mistaken belief that benefits would

automatically follow registration, which he said was an

incorrect assumption on their part.

As homestays had evolved beyond mere accommodations for

guests and had become platforms to showcase local cuisines,

art, culture, and traditions, the official stated that the

department was actively promoting the establishment of more

homestays.

Sources further said that that rural tourism and farm stays,

which highlighted the traditional agriculture and way of life,

were gaining popularity among tourists and researchers.

Dr Keneilhoulie Medom, owner of Medom’s BnB homestay

situated in the heart of Kohima town that has an amazing view

of the state capital and has avid travellers frequenting traveling,

and stays booked the whole year, claimed that he was among

the few people who had initiated the concept of homestay in

Nagaland a decade back.

Describing the concept of homestay, he said he had passion

both for cooking and engaging with new individuals, coupled

with a keen interest in exploring diverse cultures. Stating that

there was surplus of rooms in his house, he mentioned that he

shared these and embarked on renovating the house into a

homestay.

Over time, he said he learned that tourists increasingly

favoured homestays over hotels, and observed a rising demand

for this accommodation option. He stressed introducing more

homestays in the future to meet the growing demand of

visitors.

He recalled that in the early stages he relied on word-of-mouth

to promote his homestay. However, a friend introduced him to

Airbnb, and he said subsequently registered his homestay on

the platform.

Referring to the challenges encountered, he mentioned that

numerous tourists, primarily from mainland India, often

struggled to grasp the homestay concept and anticipated a

level of service comparable to a 5-star hotel. He emphasised

educating guests about the homestay experience and

highlighted the necessity for hospitality training for both hosts

and guests.

Medom claimed that he had even proposed simplifying the

procedure and suggested the establishment of a separate LDA

or UDA to aid people in homestay registration.

The 10-day festival at Kisama’s Heritage Village brings together

all tribes of Nagaland to exhibit their cultural richness,

significantly boosting the state’s tourism.

In 2022, 1,40,299 visitors graced the mega festival held from

December 1 to 10. Of these, 90,860 were local visitors, 48,413

domestic tourists, and 1,026 were international tourists.

The final day witnessed the highest single-day attendance –

22,546 visitors, comprising 7,894 domestic tourists and 67

international visitors.

In 2018, the number of domestic tourists was 1,01,588, while

foreign visitors numbered 5,010. This figure rose to 1,25,949 in

2019, with foreign tourists numbering 5,568.

In 2020, domestic tourism dropped to 5,285, with only 68

foreign tourists. However, a significant increase was observed

in 2021, reaching 23,968 domestic tourists and 325 foreign

tourists.

In 2022, the number of domestic tourists surged to 97,421, and

foreign tourists increased to 2,923, as per the data provided by

the department of tourism.