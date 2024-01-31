22 C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Areca nuts worth Rs 14.32 crore seized in Kohima

KOHIMA, Jan 30: Areca nuts worth Rs 14.32 crore were seized in Kohima, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal smuggling of areca nuts from Manipur to Nagaland, the Assam Rifles conducted a checking on National Highway 29 on Monday, they said.

During the check near Jakhama, four pickup vehicles and five trucks were found transporting areca nuts without any documents, they added.

A total of 120 ton of areca nuts were seized during the checking. The seized nuts and the vehicles along with those arrested were handed over to the state customs department, officials said. (PTI)

