Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin and Areca Nuts Worth Rs 2.08 Crores in Mizoram

July 1, Monday: In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police and the Customs Department (Champhai), recovered 80 grams of Heroin No. 4 and 273 bags of Areca nuts valued at approximately Rs 2.08 crores. The operations took place in Melbuk and Ruantlang, Champhai District, on June 28, 2024, leading to the apprehension of one individual involved in these illicit activities.

The first operation was conducted in the Melbuk area, where Assam Rifles personnel, along with Mizoram Police and Customs officers, intercepted and seized 80 grams of Heroin No. 4. The high-grade heroin, often referred to as No. 4, is known for its purity and is highly sought after in the illegal drug market. The apprehended individual was found in possession of the heroin, which was intended for distribution.

In a separate but concurrent operation in the Ruantlang area, the joint forces discovered 273 bags of Areca nuts, a commodity often smuggled across borders due to its high demand and substantial market value. The recovered Areca nuts are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2.08 crores.

The success of these operations underscores the importance of coordinated efforts between various law enforcement agencies. The Assam Rifles, renowned for their vigilance and dedication to maintaining security in the region, played a pivotal role in these recoveries. Their collaboration with the Mizoram Police and the Customs Department highlights a unified approach to combating smuggling and illegal drug trafficking.

A spokesperson from the Assam Rifles commended the seamless cooperation between the involved agencies. “The successful execution of these operations is a testament to the synergy and coordination among Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police, and the Customs Department. We remain committed to eradicating illegal activities and ensuring the safety and security of the region,” the spokesperson stated.

The individual apprehended during the operations is currently in custody and will face legal proceedings. Authorities are conducting further investigations to uncover the broader network involved in these illegal activities and to bring all perpetrators to justice.

These successful operations have a significant impact on the local community and the region. By intercepting and confiscating such large quantities of illegal substances, law enforcement agencies have dealt a substantial blow to the smuggling networks operating in Mizoram. These efforts contribute to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the health and well-being of the community.

The recovery of Heroin No. 4 and Areca nuts worth Rs 2.08 crores in Champhai District is a major achievement for the Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police, and the Customs Department. This collaborative effort showcases the effectiveness of joint operations in tackling illegal activities and reinforces the commitment of these agencies to protect the region from the threats of smuggling and drug trafficking. The apprehension of the involved individual marks a crucial step in the ongoing fight against these illicit activities, ensuring a safer and more secure Mizoram.