Arson incident at Sanglo Pottung claims lives of son, mother

ITANAGAR, March 25: Arson incidents have been reported from Sanglo Pottung near Modirijo in Itanagar city recently in which mother and son were charred to death.

The Itanagar police while registering a case have detained the wife for her alleged involvement.

Itanagar police have confirmed the arson incident and informed that police action on the matter has been being carried forward.

Briefing the media, the Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi said “Information came in around 6.40 about a fire mishap at Sanglo Pottung-III. On reaching the police team on the spot it was found that two bodies had been charred to death. Inquiries were done by the Magistrate. Both the bodies were also sent for the Post mortem examination (PME). After conducting PME the body has been handed over to the family members for conducting last rite,” said SDPO DIrchi.

Both the bodies were identified as Son Ruhi Tame (26) and his mother Ruhi Yania (65) aged around 65 years, he said.

The preliminary investigation conducted on spot found that the wife’s involvement has been suspected so the police have detained the wife and a case is being registered at Niti VIhar Police station and she would be produced before court, he said.

Since the matter needs proper investigation and cannot reveal much about the incident, added SDPO Kengo Dirchi.

Meanwhile family members while briefing the media has condemned the incident of arson wherein one of his brother and mother has been killed and demand proper action.

As per statement and inquiry made on the matter revealed that neighbours noticed quarrel among the family members that continued throughout the night. Fire broke out at the same night and in the early morning two bodies were seen. The fire incident took place at around 3.30 am in the morning, he said.