Arunachal: 24-year-old woman found dead in live-in partner’s home

ITANAGAR, Dec 5: A 24-year-old woman was found dead in her partner’s house in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, police said on Tuesday.

A man went to the Aalo police station around 10.30 pm on Monday, and told the officers on duty that his partner died by suicide. Soon, a police team went to his house in the Old Market area, and found the woman lying on the floor.

They took her to the General Hospital where doctors declared her dead, said Duto Bagra, the officer-in-charge of the Aalo police station.

The man was detained for questioning, he said.

During questioning, he told the police that his partner locked herself in the room.

“He said that he repeatedly urged her to open the door. After receiving no response, he broke through the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. As there was no one in the house except his sick father, he had a hard time freeing her from the noose,” Bagra said.

Police said blood was found on the floor of the house.

“At the moment, we cannot rule out anything. We don’t know if it is a pre-planned murder or a case of death by suicide. We are investigating the case from all angles, and we will be able to ascertain the exact cause of death as soon as the post-mortem report is available,” the officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, he said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family alleged that her partner murdered her along with his first wife.

She and the man’s first wife got involved in a fight over some domestic issues, they claimed, alleging that this led to the murder. (PTI)