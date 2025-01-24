Arunachal Dy CM pledges support to farmers at pineapple fest

17 C
ITANAGAR, Jan 23: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering farmers and fostering agricultural development in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural day of the three-day Arunachal Pineapple Festival at Bagra in West Siang district on Wednesday, Mein assured farmers of the government’s unwavering support for their growth.

“I am honoured to be among the farmers of Bagra and the larger West Siang district. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and I have always remained close to this vital sector as a farmer myself,” an official statement quoted Mein as saying.

He highlighted the importance of using events like the pineapple festival to promote tourism alongside local agricultural produce, culture, and cuisine.

Mein pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh’s vast landmass and favourable agro-climatic conditions allow the cultivation of diverse crops such as pineapples and oranges. He specifically recognised Bagra as the state’s hub for pineapple production, contributing about 9,000 metric tons annually from West Siang district alone.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Pema Khandu, both the central and state governments have introduced several initiatives to uplift farmers in the state,” Mein said.

He mentioned programmes such as the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) and Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), which aim to empower farming communities across Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein also acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers related to marketing their produce.

“I am aware of the challenges faced by our farmers, where sometimes even good produces are sold at distress prices,” he said and emphasised the need for post-harvest management solutions, including setting up of food processing units for value addition and a mandi in the Siang belt.

Mein urged entrepreneurs to explore initiatives to improve farmers’ economic conditions, allowing them to sell directly to consumers and wholesalers without middlemen.

The deputy chief minister also stressed the importance of promoting regional agricultural products globally. He advocated for Geographical Indication (GI) registration of the Bagra Pineapple, noting that Arunachal Pradesh already has GI-tagged products, such as Arunachal Orange.

“By registering Bagra Pineapple as a GI product, we can protect its uniqueness and promote it in national and international markets,” Mein said.

He also announced plans to showcase Arunachal’s GI products at the upcoming Arunachal GI Mahotsav in New Delhi.

Mein underlined the need to strengthen the state’s research and development initiatives through the state horticulture research and development institute (SHRDI) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to further support agricultural growth. (PTI)

