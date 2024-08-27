Arunachal aims to host Int’l Rafting Championships to boost tourism

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: Arunachal Pradesh is poised to make waves in the world of water sports as Chief Minister Pema Khandu engages in discussions to bring major rafting championships to the state, a press release announced on Tuesday.

In a recent meeting with World Rafting Federation President Danilo Barmaz and Indian Rafting Federation President SPS Sikand, the Chief Minister explored the possibility of hosting both national and international rafting competitions.

The talks were part of a broader initiative to tap into Arunachal Pradesh’s natural assets, with Khandu expressing strong optimism about the state’s potential in water sports.

He also emphasized the advantage provided by Arunachal’s numerous powerful rivers, which offer ideal conditions for rafting and other adventure sports.

Following the meeting, Khandu took to the micro-blogging site X to share his enthusiasm about the discussions, describing them as “insightful” and expressing his excitement for future opportunities.

He wrote, “With our state’s mighty rivers, Arunachal holds tremendous potential for water sports, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead!”

It was a pleasure meeting Mr. Danilo Barmaz, President of the World Rafting Federation, and Mr. SPS Sikand, President of the Indian Rafting Federation.



We had an insightful discussion on organizing both National and International rafting championships in Arunachal Pradesh.… pic.twitter.com/TgwO1ZRpEa — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 27, 2024

Additionally, the development of rafting championships in Arunachal Pradesh will significantly boost the state’s sports tourism sector.

Known for its rugged terrain and swift-flowing rivers, the state will further offer some of the best natural conditions for rafting enthusiasts.