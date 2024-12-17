Arunachal CM Khandu mourns demise of Zakir Hussain

ITANAGAR, Dec 16: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday mourned the demise of table maestro Zakir Hussain.

“Deeply mourn the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true maestro whose tabla beats wove magic that resonated across the world,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Hussain died in a San Francisco hospital in the US from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73.

He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.

“A recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, along with four Grammy Awards, and honoured by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, his legacy will forever echo in the annals of Indian classical music,” the chief minister said in another social media post.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti,” Khandu added. (PTI)