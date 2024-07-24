28 C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu hails Union budget

Updated:
ITANAGAR, July 23: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed the Union budget, saying it will help in achieving the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

The Union budget for the 2024-25 fiscal was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

“The development of investment-ready ‘plug and play’ industrial parks in or near 100 cities along with the sanctioning of 12 industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme will significantly boost industries and attract investments,” Khandu wrote on X.

“These initiatives are key to achieving the dream of #ViksitBharat, driving economic growth, and positioning India as a global industrial powerhouse,” he added.

Talking to PTI, Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein hailed it as an inclusive budget, fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of society.

“Be it businessmen, farmers, industrialists, women, youth or common people, all are happy,” he said.

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) president Tarh Nachung welcomed the Union government’s decision to provide loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to students for higher education.

“It will help in overcoming a huge burden on the common people’s shoulder, whose children want to pursue higher education,” he said.

Nachung also lauded the government for focusing on employment, skilling and the MSME sector, saying it will immensely benefit the educated unemployed youths of the country.

He said the allocation of over Rs 22,000 crore for the MSME sector will give a new thrust to all sectors of development. (PTI)

