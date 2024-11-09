Arunachal CM urges police to help govt in ending ‘bandh’ culture

ITANAGAR, Nov 8: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday exhorted police personnel to help the state government in ending the bandh culture by implementing the existing laws.

Addressing the 52nd Raising Day of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) at Indira Gandhi Park here, the CM said his government will never tolerate bandh culture in the state which has adverse effects on the society and the people.

“The state police should strictly implement all the existing laws to curb the menace. Bandh is not the ultimate solution to place grievances. Organisations should adopt other means to place their grievances before the government. Bandh has a negative effect on the society and the state incurs heavy loss due to a strike,” Khandu said.

Appreciating the state police for its glorious journey despite various challenges, Khandu said his government had invested a lot in the past nine years to strengthen the force.

Referring to drug abuse as a curse to the state, the chief minister called upon the police to deal with the problem strictly.

“In the last nine years, 1,678 vehicles were provided to the department, besides implementing the comprehensive surrender policy. The government has also installed CCTVs in all the police stations and established a battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi where as many as 1,100 volunteers were trained to help the government during disaster,” the chief minister said.

He added that seven women police stations are already functional in the state and more are in the pipeline.

As many as 2,993 posts under various categories were created and the recruitment process was completed to strengthen the state police, Khandu said.

The government had instituted the ‘Arunachal Ratna’ award to honour police officials, who made supreme sacrifice on duty, by providing ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh.

The chief minister appreciated the state police for peaceful conduct of the recently concluded assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state and for maintaining law and order.

Khandu added that the state cabinet recently approved changing the nomenclature of the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to curb and check all sorts of corruption in the state.

The cabinet also gave its nod for granting special grades to police constables and assistant sub-inspectors to ensure timely career progression, he said.

“Today we celebrate the bravery, dedication, and selfless service of the police personnel who work tirelessly to ensure our safety and security. Their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and upholding justice is truly inspiring,” the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Mama Natung said that the police are determined to curb the drug menace in the state and have already arrested several drug peddlers.

The police restricted inter-state drug rackets with an iron hand through its ‘Operation Dawn’.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan, in his address, presented an overview of the state police, including various initiatives undertaken to strengthen the force. (PTI)