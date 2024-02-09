12 C
Friday, February 9, 2024
Arunachal Dy CM presents interim budget for four months

ITANAGAR, Feb 8: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein presented the state’s interim budget on Thursday, which will be valid from April 1 to July 31.

The House later passed the vote on account by voice vote without initiating any discussion.

A full budget for 2024-25 will be presented after the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state conclude.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, will make a statement on the interim budget on Friday during discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the budget is approved. (PTI)

