Arunachal governor asks BRO to integrate remote border villages

ITANAGAR, Aug 23: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT

Parnail has encouraged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to

expedite the integration of remote border villages under the

vibrant village programme and foster inclusivity and

development in border areas of the state.

The governor, who is on a two-day visit to East Siang district,

during a meeting with BRO’s Project Brahmank chief engineer

AK Mishra at Pasighat on Tuesday, underscored the need to

keep the road maintained so as to cause least discomfort to

villagers.

Parnaik stressed on timely completion of roads and ensuring

proper quality of work, an official statement informed here on

Wednesday.

The BRO chief engineer provided a comprehensive briefing on

the ongoing projects under Project Brahmank, focusing on

enhancing regional connectivity and local development.

The governor, while recognising the paramount importance of

robust road communication, underlined the need to accelerate

the pace of road construction to ensure timely completion of

nationally significant projects and the uplift of local

communities.

The governor added that improved road infrastructure would

have a far-reaching positive impact on the socio-economic

conditions of rural population.

Parnaik, while highlighting enhanced access to education and

healthcare services as a significant benefit due to good roads,

pointed out the potential for increased tourism given the

state’s natural beauty.

He urged the BRO and all individuals associated with the

premier road construction agency to actively participate in the

developmental trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor complimented the BRO, Project Brahmank and all

its personnel for their dedicated and committed efforts to

progress strategic roads in difficult terrain and conditions. (PTI)