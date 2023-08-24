Arunachal governor asks BRO to integrate remote border villages

ITANAGAR, Aug 23: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT
Parnail has encouraged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to
expedite the integration of remote border villages under the
vibrant village programme and foster inclusivity and
development in border areas of the state.
The governor, who is on a two-day visit to East Siang district,
during a meeting with BRO’s Project Brahmank chief engineer
AK Mishra at Pasighat on Tuesday, underscored the need to
keep the road maintained so as to cause least discomfort to
villagers.
Parnaik stressed on timely completion of roads and ensuring
proper quality of work, an official statement informed here on
Wednesday.
The BRO chief engineer provided a comprehensive briefing on
the ongoing projects under Project Brahmank, focusing on
enhancing regional connectivity and local development.
The governor, while recognising the paramount importance of
robust road communication, underlined the need to accelerate
the pace of road construction to ensure timely completion of
nationally significant projects and the uplift of local
communities.
The governor added that improved road infrastructure would
have a far-reaching positive impact on the socio-economic
conditions of rural population.
Parnaik, while highlighting enhanced access to education and
healthcare services as a significant benefit due to good roads,
pointed out the potential for increased tourism given the
state’s natural beauty.
He urged the BRO and all individuals associated with the
premier road construction agency to actively participate in the
developmental trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.
The governor complimented the BRO, Project Brahmank and all
its personnel for their dedicated and committed efforts to
progress strategic roads in difficult terrain and conditions. (PTI)