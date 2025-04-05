Arunachal govt committed to skilling youths: Minister

ITANAGAR, April 4: Arunachal Pradesh Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nyato Dukam has reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide high quality skills and jobs to youths.

Speaking at the felicitation programme for food and beverage trainees after the completion of a two-month residential training in Itanagar on Thursday, the minister announced that the department would provide a one-year stipend under the extended State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to those who pursue jobs or apprenticeships outside the state—in addition to their regular salaries.

Congratulating the graduates, the minister urged them to love their job and work hard to excel in their chosen field.

“Loving one’s job is the key to success and growth,” he said.

The department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with Honda India Foundation and Visan Foundation conducted the training for 30 trainees including 25 girls at Itanagar.

As many as 25 trainees were awarded job offers in various private firms.

Terming the young graduates as brand ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh, advisor to Skill Development Minister Dr Mohesh Chai asked them to promote the image of the state.

“You are the role models and inspirations, and your success will inspire other unemployed youth to follow in your footsteps,” he said.

Dr Chai said skill development is the panacea to unemployment.

“Government jobs are limited and securing jobs in the private sector is the alternative to arrest unemployment. For this, our youth need to get skill and be willing to venture out of the state for jobs,” he said.

Visan Foundation managing director Sangeeta Ranjit said the trainees were taught with an NSQF-aligned course in food and beverages.

She said the assessment was conducted by the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Council. (PTI)