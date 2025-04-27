Minister Nyato Dukam appeals to workers and labour unions to unite

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 26: Labour, Employment, Trade & Commerce, and Industry Minister Nyato Dukam on Friday appealed to all labour and workers’ unions and organisations to join hands for the welfare of the workers’ community and the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing an interaction programme with leaders and executive members of various trade unions at a city hotel, Dukam emphasized the importance of unity among workers. The programme was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) and the Arunachal Pradesh Workers Welfare Society (APWWS).

“United we stand, divided we fall. It is the need of the hour that we work together with unity, so that the resolutions and decisions we take are implemented timely, properly, and smoothly with the support of all stakeholders,” said Minister Dukam. He further highlighted the importance of respecting the dignity of labour, stating, “Labourers and workers are the builders of our state. I will always emphasize the dignity of their work and will do my best to ensure they get the recognition and respect they deserve.”

Congratulating the labour community on the significant enhancement of the monthly salary for contingency and casual workers, Dukam noted that this was a commitment fulfilled by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He assured that similar welfare measures would continue, but urged workers and labour organisations to support the government’s efforts to ensure smooth development without obstructions.

The Minister also appealed to all organisations to celebrate May Day (International Labour Day) on May 1 and to observe Bishwakarma Diwas in September, as celebrated by sections of the workers’ community.

He further assured that any issues concerning the workers and labour community should be brought directly to his attention so they could be resolved through proper discussion and deliberation.

Former APB&OCWWB Chairman Jalley Sonam, APTUF President Changma Tajo, Secretary-General Kenkar Yomcha, Deputy Secretary-General Damni Nguri, AAPWWS Secretary-General Taje Digbak, among others, also addressed the session and discussed various issues confronting the workers and labour community of the state.