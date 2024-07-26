28 C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Arunachal govt to formulate policy to promote agri, horticulture: Minister

Updated:
ITANAGAR, July 25: The Arunachal Pradesh government will formulate its maiden agriculture and horticulture policy to motivate youths towards farming, the assembly was informed on Thursday.

Agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and diary development minister Gabriel Denwang Wangshu said that various experts and stakeholders would be involved to make the policy more attractive to youths of the state.

The minister was responding to a question raised by lone Congress member Kumar Waii during the question hour.

The state budget for 2024-25, which was presented in the House by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday, mentioned framing a new “farm to fork” agricultural and horticultural policy, focusing on natural farming, higher farm gate prices, enhanced market linkages and exports of crops, fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The government in the budget 2024-25 has kept a provision of Rs 621 crore for the agriculture and allied sectors, Wangsu said.

“Through the policy, we will try to catch up with more young farmers to make them members of the hardcore farming community via a scientific approach,” the minister said.

Responding to a supplementary question from the Congress legislator, the minister said there is no wasteland as such declared in the state and reclamation of acidic soil is taken up on cultivated fields only.

He assured the members that the government would work in the interest of the farming community in the state. (PTI)

