25.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 28, 2025
type here...

Arunachal Guv hails Bihar and Mizoram communities on foundation day

The event was organised in the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, March 27: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday recognised the vital contributions of the people from Bihar and Mizoram in the state’s progress and expressed gratitude for their dedication in various sectors.

Celebrating Bihar and Mizoram Diwas at Raj Bhavan, the governor, while extending heartfelt greetings to the people of both states on their foundation day, emphasised that such celebrations strengthen unity and inter-state cultural ties.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted the importance of commemorating state foundation days as a way to foster mutual respect and camaraderie among diverse communities.

Related Posts:

The event was organised in the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ reinforcing the message of national integration, a Raj Bhavan communiqué informed.

A large number of people from Bihar and Mizoram, currently serving in Arunachal Pradesh, actively participated in the festivities.

A key highlight of the celebration was the cultural performances, where Arunachali students showcased traditional art forms of Bihar, reflecting the deep interwoven cultural heritage of the nation.

- Advertisement -

Expressing his appreciation, Parnaik noted that such inter-state exchanges enrich India’s diversity and strengthen national unity.

Students of Gyan Mission were special guests at the event, making the occasion even more memorable.

The celebration also featured vibrant traditional dance performances by students from Rajiv Gandhi University and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), captivating the audience with their artistic expressions. (PTI)

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April