Governor Unveils Scriptures Gallery, Celebrating Arunachal’s Rich Heritage

Monday, October 28: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd) KT Parnaik inaugurated the new ‘Scriptures Gallery’ at the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures, and Heritage (RIWATCH) Museum on October 27, marking a significant addition to the institution located in Khinjili, near Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district. This gallery aims to showcase the rich historical and cultural tapestry of the region, furthering the governor’s commitment to preserving the area’s diverse traditions.

During his visit, the governor, alongside his wife Anagha Parnaik, toured various sections of the museum, including the ethnographic exhibits that highlight the intricate cultural heritage of the North East. RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami guided the couple through the museum, explaining the significance of its displays, which include historical artifacts, traditional implements, and visual representations of local life.

Expressing his admiration for the museum’s organization and aesthetic appeal, Governor Parnaik remarked that it reflects the rich history and culture of Arunachal Pradesh while serving as an educational resource for visitors. He stated, “This institute is a must-visit location that will undoubtedly attract tourists to Arunachal Pradesh.” His recognition of the museum’s professional curation underscores the importance of such institutions in preserving and promoting local heritage.

In addition to inaugurating the Scriptures Gallery, Governor Parnaik released a series of children’s books written in the Kaman Mishmi language, published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML). This initiative is part of a broader effort to revive and sustain local dialects that are at risk of fading into obscurity. During the event, the governor emphasized the importance of preserving endangered languages, stating that these books would play a crucial role in revitalizing cultural identity among younger generations.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum, Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh, and Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo. Their presence reflects the collective commitment of local authorities to promote cultural awareness and heritage conservation in the region.

The RIWATCH Museum is designed not only as a repository of artifacts but also as a space for learning and engagement with the local community. The new gallery adds to the museum’s mission of fostering a deeper understanding of the region’s historical narratives and cultural practices. By showcasing scripts, relics, and various cultural implements, the museum aims to create an immersive experience for visitors, allowing them to appreciate the intricacies of Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse communities.

Governor Parnaik’s visit and the inauguration of the Scriptures Gallery serve as a reminder of the vital role that museums play in safeguarding and celebrating cultural heritage. His call for increased awareness and participation in local heritage initiatives is a step toward fostering pride among the residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

As the RIWATCH Museum continues to evolve and expand its offerings, it holds the potential to become a pivotal center for cultural exchange and education, drawing visitors from far and wide. The commitment shown by the governor and local leaders to support such initiatives highlights the importance of cultural preservation in the face of modernization and globalization.

In conclusion, the establishment of the Scriptures Gallery at RIWATCH Museum is a significant development for Arunachal Pradesh, providing a platform for the celebration and preservation of local traditions. As the governor remarked, this institute is more than just a museum; it is a beacon of cultural heritage that invites everyone to explore and learn about the rich tapestry of life in this remarkable region.