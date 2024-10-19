26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 19, 2024
type here...

Arunachal minister Dasanglu Pul flags off 2 battlefield treks

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Oct 18: As part of celebrations of the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, Arunachal Pradesh minister Dasanglu Pul flagged off two battlefield treks by a combined team of Indian Army and NCC cadets, retracing the path taken by soldiers during the 1962 Sino-India war.

The treks are in remembrance of the stiff resistance put up by brave soldiers in challenging weather and terrain and also to promote battlefield tourism in the scenic and pristine Lohit Valley, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Rawat said the adventure treks to Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso were flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh women and child development, and cultural affairs Dasanglu Pul at Walong brigade in Anjaw district on Thursday.

These high mountainous lakes among snow-covered peaks will be visited by a joint team of Indian Army, NCC cadets and citizens from Anjaw and Lohit districts.

He said through these treks, the Indian Army aims to promote adventure tourism in Lohit Valley and train local youth as tourism entrepreneurs.

The army dedicated Sadbhavna projects to the local community which was received by Pul.

- Advertisement -

The Operation Sadbhavna is the Indian Army’s flagship programme for community development in sync with the government’s Vibrant Village initiative.

A cycle expedition from Namsai to Namti, a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai, white water rafting from Walong to Wakro and a half marathon from Kibithu to Walong have also been planned as part of the commemorative events, Lt Col Rawat said.

He said the events are being planned with the twin objectives of honouring the fallen ones and to promote Lohit Valley as an adventure tourism destination.

Additionally, the army will conduct medical and veterinary camps as part of their commitment to community development and health initiatives in border areas.

- Advertisement -

The events will conclude with a grand ceremony on November 13-14 with a light and sound show and martial arts display, where veterans and next of kin of those who participated in the epic battle including brave citizens of Walong, who stood with the Indian army in defence of their motherland will be honoured, Lt Col Rawat added. (PTI)

10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Tensions Escalate: School Set Ablaze Amid Rising Unrest

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season 7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India