Indian Army Celebrates 62 Years of Valor at Battle of Walong with Month-Long Tribute

Friday, October 18: The Indian Army has launched a month-long celebration to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the historic Battle of Walong, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers and civilians involved in the 1962 conflict. The celebrations began on Thursday with a grand ceremony in Walong, Arunachal Pradesh, led by Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women, Child Development & Cultural Affairs. The Walong Brigade, along with local citizens, officials from the Indian Army, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and youth from the community, participated in the event.

The ceremony opened with a captivating performance by the Pipes and Drums of the Walong Brigade, setting the tone for a series of events designed to honor the courage of the defenders of Walong. The cultural program that followed further showcased the spirit of resilience among the people of the region. In addition to the cultural displays, Dasanglu Pul flagged off two Battlefield Treks, led by a joint team of Indian Army personnel and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. These treks retrace the paths taken by Indian soldiers during the 1962 war, highlighting the challenging weather and terrain conditions they faced. The treks also serve as an initiative to promote battlefield tourism in the scenic Lohit Valley.

As part of the larger celebration, several other adventure treks were organized, including expeditions to the high-altitude lakes of Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso. Participants from the districts of Anjaw and Lohit joined Indian Army personnel and NCC cadets in these treks, aimed at encouraging adventure tourism in the region. The treks also seek to inspire local youth to explore entrepreneurship opportunities in tourism, a growing industry in Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition to adventure activities, the Indian Army is reinforcing its commitment to community development in the region by dedicating several Sadbhavna Projects to the local population. Operation Sadbhavna, a key initiative of the Indian Army, works towards local development and supports the government’s Vibrant Village initiative. These projects were received by Dasanglu Pul on behalf of the community, further strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the local population.

The month-long celebration includes a variety of events aimed at promoting both the memory of the martyrs and the beauty of the region. Among these are a cycle expedition from Namsai to Namti, a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai, white-water rafting from Walong to Wakro, and a half marathon from Kibithu to Walong. These activities not only honor the sacrifices made during the Battle of Walong but also aim to position the Lohit Valley as a premier adventure tourism destination.

To further support the local communities in these remote border areas, the Indian Army has also organized medical and veterinary camps as part of its ongoing efforts to improve the health and well-being of the population. These camps, along with the adventure activities, showcase the Indian Army’s commitment to supporting the development of the region.

The celebrations will culminate in a grand event on November 13 and 14, featuring a light and sound show as well as a martial arts display. This final ceremony will honor the veterans and families of those who fought in the Battle of Walong, as well as the brave civilians who stood alongside the Indian Army to defend their homeland.