Arunachal Pradesh Agro Board signs 5-year MoU with Dubai’s Lulu Hypermarket for supply of vegetables to Gulf countries

Itanagar, Nov 4: In a major trade boost for the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the state based Agriculture Marketing Board has signed a MoU with Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai, UAE for supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries.

Sharing the news on platform X, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote, “Delighted to share that Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has signed a five-year MoU with Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai, UAE, for supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries. This agreement paves the way for supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries, signifying an important milestone in agriculture and market linkage”.

Delighted oer the news, the CM expressed happiness over the new deal which shall provide opportunities to the farmers to further extend their marlet presence on a global scale and also make agriculture more lucrative for them.

This landmark deal opens door of opportunities for the people of the state and the northeastern region as well.