23 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 5, 2023
type here...

Arunachal Pradesh Agro Board signs 5-year MoU with Dubai’s Lulu Hypermarket for supply of vegetables to Gulf countries

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Nov 4: In a major trade boost for the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the state based Agriculture Marketing Board has signed a MoU with Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai, UAE for supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries.

- Advertisement -

Sharing the news on platform X, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote, “Delighted to share that Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has signed a five-year MoU with Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai, UAE, for supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries. This agreement paves the way for supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries, signifying an important milestone in agriculture and market linkage”.

Delighted oer the news, the CM expressed happiness over the new deal which shall provide opportunities to the farmers to further extend their marlet presence on a global scale and also make agriculture more lucrative for them.

This landmark deal opens door of opportunities for the people of the state and the northeastern region as well.

Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Beam Suntory unveils Oaksmith 180ml packs

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water 7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames