Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Authorities Convene to Tackle Illicit Liquor Issues

Illicit liquor, often produced under unregulated conditions and sold at lower prices than legal alternatives, poses significant risks to public health and safety. Instances of fatalities and health complications linked to consumption of such liquor have raised alarms in both states, prompting coordinated action.

During the discussions, officials deliberated on enhancing surveillance along border areas, intensifying raids on illicit liquor manufacturing units, and strengthening penalties for offenders involved in the illegal trade. They also underscored the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dangers associated with consuming bootlegged alcohol.

Both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam acknowledged the need for a concerted approach involving law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and community stakeholders to effectively curb the production, distribution, and consumption of illicit liquor. Plans for regular coordination meetings and joint operations were outlined to ensure sustained efforts in addressing this pressing issue.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to mutual cooperation and proactive measures to safeguard public health and enforce regulatory standards in the region. Authorities expressed optimism that collaborative initiatives would yield tangible results in reducing the prevalence of illicit liquor and mitigating its adverse impacts on society.