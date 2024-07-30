32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Arunachal Pradesh Kickboxers Shine at National Championship

Arunachal Pradesh kickboxers achieve remarkable success at the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship in Goa.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: Robin Deori, Rantu Sonowal, and Hem Taye from Arunachal Pradesh gave stellar performances at the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship held in Goa. Robin Deori clinched the Gold medal, showcasing remarkable skill and determination. Rantu Sonowal secured the Silver medal with an impressive display, while Hem Taye brought home the Bronze, demonstrating exceptional prowess. Their achievements have brought immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the region’s talent and dedication to the sport of kickboxing.

The trio’s success is a testament to their rigorous training, unwavering commitment, and the support of their coaches and families. Their victories at such a prestigious national event underscore the growing prominence of kickboxing in Arunachal Pradesh and serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the region. The state eagerly anticipates more such triumphs in the future, further establishing its reputation in the national sports arena.

