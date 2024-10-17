Arunachal Athletes Shine with Bronze at Asian Pencak Silat Championship

HT Digital

Thursday, October 17: Three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh representing India have made the nation proud by securing bronze medals at the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2024, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The championship, which concluded yesterday, witnessed the remarkable performances of Arunachal’s Likha Aku, Meta Pao, and Damsop Tungi, who earned their respective bronze medals in this prestigious martial arts event. Their participation has not only brought joy and pride to their families and supporters but also marked a significant achievement for the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the international sports arena.

The 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship, held from October 10 to 16, 2024, was a platform for showcasing the skills and talents of pencak silat athletes from across Asia. Seven athletes from Arunachal Pradesh participated in the competition, forming a crucial part of the Indian contingent. The three bronze medalists from the state demonstrated exceptional dedication, skill, and perseverance, establishing themselves as formidable athletes on the international stage. Their victories have further cemented Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation in the sports world.

General Secretary of the North East Pencak Silat Federation, Kipa Takar, expressed immense pride in the achievements of the athletes, highlighting the significance of this event for the future of pencak silat in India. He named the seven-member team from Arunachal, which included Meta Pao, Damsop Tungi, Likha Oum, Sonam Lamrah, Biki Yatang, Likha Aku, and Tai Taling. The contingent, which departed from Arunachal Pradesh on October 7, traveled to Tashkent via New Delhi, ready to compete at one of the most prestigious pencak silat events in Asia.

This championship marked the first time players from Arunachal Pradesh represented India in the Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship, which further emphasizes the significance of their accomplishments. Out of the 40 Indian participants, eight hailed from Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the growing prominence of the state’s athletes on the national and international stage.

Takar emphasized the importance of this competition, stating that it falls under the formal calendar of pencak silat, overseen by the respective countries. According to him, the bronze medalists from Arunachal will now be eligible to represent India in all international pencak silat tournaments, including the World Pencak Silat Championship. This victory is a stepping stone for future opportunities, not only for the athletes themselves but also for the growth of pencak silat in the region.

As a result of the athletes’ impressive performances, Takar also appealed to the state government to consider establishing a dedicated Pencak Silat training center in Itanagar. Such a facility would play a crucial role in grooming future athletes from the region, providing them with the necessary training and infrastructure to excel on the world stage. He stressed that with proper support and resources, more athletes from Arunachal Pradesh could follow in the footsteps of Aku, Pao, and Tungi, bringing further glory to the state and the country.

The trio’s success at the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship is not only a source of pride for their families and supporters but also a testament to the growing prowess of Arunachal Pradesh in sports. As their victories reverberate through the state, the potential for further achievements in the field of pencak silat and other sports becomes ever more evident. The future of sports in Arunachal Pradesh looks bright, with these young athletes leading the way toward even greater success on the international stage.