Arunachal Pradesh: Ratan Anya appointed as chairperson of state’s child rights commission

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Dec 31: Ratan Anya has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR). The announcement was made by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the microblogging site X, where he extended congratulations to Anya for her new role.

Anya brings a wealth of experience to her new position, particularly in the field of child rights and law. A graduate of DN Govt. College, Itanagar, she obtained her LLB from Delhi University in 2005. In the same year, she registered with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim, becoming the first advocate in her community.

She also served as a Panel advocate (2007) for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Throughout her career, Anya has actively contributed to various initiatives aimed at promoting child welfare.

She served as a Counselor at the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) under the Family Counseling Centre scheme. Additionally, she was a member of the Women’s Welfare Association (2006-07) and the State Commission for Consumer Dispute Redressal.

Beyond her legal and advocacy work, Anya has displayed a keen interest in understanding the culture and socio-economic life of rural communities. Her curiosity led her to travel to various countries in Asia, immersing herself in the rural life of those regions. She has also visited several European countries.