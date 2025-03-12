20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Arunachal to create family-based ID system, bill passed in assembly

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, March 11; The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday passed a bill, which seeks to bring more transparency in the distribution of public welfare benefits through the creation of a family-based identification system.

The Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, introduced on March 6 by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, was passed by a voice vote.

It proposes the creation of the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) ID as a family-based identification system and constituting the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority to monitor its implementation.

Responding to queries from MLAs, Mein said the APP ID would simplify the distribution of welfare benefits by serving as a unique identifier for families.

Residents could apply for the APP ID online or at Common Service Centres (CSCs) with Aadhaar, proof of residence, and basic family details, he said.

The authority would be responsible for creating and maintaining the Arun Parivar Patra Resident Data Repository, setting guidelines for CSCs, managing data security, synchronising the APP ID with existing welfare databases, and overseeing monitoring and grievance redressal, he added.

Mein emphasised that consolidating family information under a single ID would make benefit transfers faster and more transparent, ensuring that public welfare schemes reach the right beneficiaries efficiently.

He said awareness campaigns would be conducted to encourage enrollment, particularly in rural areas.

Addressing concerns over data security, Mein said the data repository would be protected through strong encryption and legal safeguards, with penalties in place for unauthorised use, providing false information, and corporate offences.

The House also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill to amend the state’s GST Act of 2017.

The amendment bill, also tabled by the deputy CM on March 6, was passed without opposition. (PTI)

The Hills Times
