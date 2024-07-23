30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

Arunachal Pradesh Successfully Hosts 77th Santosh Trophy 2023-24

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the successful organization of the 77th Santosh Trophy 2023-24 and received a special award from the All India Football Federation

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: Arunachal Pradesh has successfully hosted the 77th edition of the Santosh Trophy for the 2023-24 season, marking a significant achievement for the state. The event, a prestigious national football championship, saw enthusiastic participation and showcased the state’s capability in organizing large-scale sports events.

- Advertisement -

In recognition of this accomplishment, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) presented a special award to the State Government and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA). This award acknowledges their dedicated efforts and meticulous planning that ensured the event’s success.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, expressed his gratitude for this recognition through a tweet, saying, “We are grateful to the All India Football Federation for recognizing the efforts of the State Government and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association with a special award. This will further motivate us to organize more such events in the State in the future.”

The success of the Santosh Trophy in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to inspire more such events, contributing to the development of sports and infrastructure in the region

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Over 77,000 Households to Receive Tap Water Connections

The Hills Times -