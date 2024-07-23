Arunachal Pradesh Successfully Hosts 77th Santosh Trophy 2023-24

HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: Arunachal Pradesh has successfully hosted the 77th edition of the Santosh Trophy for the 2023-24 season, marking a significant achievement for the state. The event, a prestigious national football championship, saw enthusiastic participation and showcased the state’s capability in organizing large-scale sports events.

In recognition of this accomplishment, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) presented a special award to the State Government and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA). This award acknowledges their dedicated efforts and meticulous planning that ensured the event’s success.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, expressed his gratitude for this recognition through a tweet, saying, “We are grateful to the All India Football Federation for recognizing the efforts of the State Government and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association with a special award. This will further motivate us to organize more such events in the State in the future.”

The success of the Santosh Trophy in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to inspire more such events, contributing to the development of sports and infrastructure in the region