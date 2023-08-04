Arunachal takes stride towards energy sustainability with launch of GIS power substation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: In a momentous step towards energy sustainability and development, Arunachal Pradesh achieved a groundbreaking achievement by launching its first 133/32 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS). The inauguration of this state-of-the-art substation, which took place at Nirjuli, was graced by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.

- Advertisement -

The GIS power substation, boasting an impressive capacity of 100 MW, is poised to meet the region’s energy demands for the next 20-25 years, marking a significant leap forward in the power sector.

Spearheaded by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), the largest transmission system construction company, this remarkable endeavor also includes the execution of over 2000 Km of transmission lines in Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein emphasized that a major focus of this transformative project is to reduce transmission losses, which currently stand at 45% in the state. PGCIL’s initiatives will not only enhance power transmission efficiency but also elevate the overall quality of life for the residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

The state government has adopted progressive policies to facilitate the drawing of transmission lines through forests and private lands, effectively mitigating potential hindrances and ensuring smooth execution of the project. This commitment underscores the government’s determination to bring about positive change in the region.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the recent decision to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) is expected to attract a staggering investment worth Rs 1,30,000 crore to Arunachal Pradesh. This infusion of capital will not only stimulate economic growth but also reinforce the state’s position as a promising investment destination.

Upon completion of these ambitious projects, the state government anticipates an annual revenue of around Rs 5000 crore. Additionally, the upcoming completion of the 2800 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) is set to elevate Arunachal Pradesh to the distinguished status of the highest power generator in the region, solidifying its role as a powerhouse of energy production.

The state government remains steadfast in realizing these ambitious goals and looks forward to a future empowered by its newfound energy prowess.

The event witnessed the presence of other dignitaries, including Advisor to Power Balo Raja, MLA Doimukh Tana Hali, SP Papum Pare Taro Guchar, SP Naharlagun Nirjuli, executive director Power Grid Adesh Kumar Gupta, CGM in charge Power Grid Upananda Kotoki, CE Power Bar Takum, Gumdo Doji & Gingko Linggi, and director NERIST Prof Manapuram Muralidar.