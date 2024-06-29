Arunachal to use English, Hindi versions of new criminal laws: Official

ITANAGAR, June 28: Arunachal Pradesh will use the English and Hindi versions of the three new criminal laws since the state’s people speak in “innumerable” dialects, an official said on Friday.

Officials and other people concerned are being trained on the new laws in English and Hindi, he said.

English is the official language of the northeastern state.

From July 1, three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, will come into effect across the country. These laws will replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872 and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

“We will use the English and Hindi versions (of the three laws). They are not being translated into any local language. We have 26 major and over 100 sub-tribes,” the official said.

He said all investigating officers in the northeastern state are being imparted training on the laws in all 27 districts in English and Hindi for the last two months.

According to the website of the Union ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, 30-50 distinct languages/dialects are in use in Arunachal Pradesh. Besides, there are “innumerable dialects and sub-dialects”.

Meanwhile, joint secretary (home) Karma Leki said, “Extensive preparations have been made to ensure a seamless transition” from the colonial era laws to the new legislation.

A circular has already been issued by the state government regarding the implementation of the new criminal laws on March 12, he said in a statement.

A state-level steering committee, chaired by the chief secretary, and a panel at police headquarters for the new criminal laws implementation roadmap have been constituted to oversee the transition. (PTI)