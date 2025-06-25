ONGC maintains operational momentum amid adverse weather

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 24: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) continues to make steady progress in its well control operations at RDS#147A, despite challenging weather and site conditions, according to an official press release issued by the company on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The statement highlighted a major milestone in the ongoing efforts—the successful installation and commissioning of a 200-ton crane with an approximately 80-metre boom.

The crane is now fully operational and playing a vital role in executing critical tasks at the site.

This development marks a significant step forward in the preparatory phase leading up to the well-capping operation.

Ongoing rainfall in the region has necessitated a series of stabilisation and preparatory activities to ensure the safe functioning of the heavy machinery.

- Advertisement -

ONGC teams reportedly acted promptly to reinforce the location, thereby sustaining operational momentum.

In response to rising water levels in the Dikhow River, the Regional Crisis Management Team (RCMT) relocated key water pump systems to elevated ground.

This move is intended to maintain uninterrupted operations, particularly the essential water blanketing protocol, which continues round-the-clock as a core safety measure.

Furthermore, a gas composition analysis conducted on June 24 confirmed that the discharge from the well is approximately 97 percent methane.

- Advertisement -

ONGC stated that the composition remains within manageable and safe limits, posing no immediate risk to nearby human settlements.

The Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, technical precision, and environmental responsibility.

It added that coordination remains ongoing with global well control experts and local district authorities to bring the well under control at the earliest.