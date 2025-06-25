24.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
type here...

ONGC maintains operational momentum amid adverse weather

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 24: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) continues to make steady progress in its well control operations at RDS#147A, despite challenging weather and site conditions, according to an official press release issued by the company on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The statement highlighted a major milestone in the ongoing efforts—the successful installation and commissioning of a 200-ton crane with an approximately 80-metre boom.

Related Posts:

The crane is now fully operational and playing a vital role in executing critical tasks at the site.

This development marks a significant step forward in the preparatory phase leading up to the well-capping operation.

Ongoing rainfall in the region has necessitated a series of stabilisation and preparatory activities to ensure the safe functioning of the heavy machinery.

- Advertisement -

ONGC teams reportedly acted promptly to reinforce the location, thereby sustaining operational momentum.

In response to rising water levels in the Dikhow River, the Regional Crisis Management Team (RCMT) relocated key water pump systems to elevated ground.

This move is intended to maintain uninterrupted operations, particularly the essential water blanketing protocol, which continues round-the-clock as a core safety measure.

Furthermore, a gas composition analysis conducted on June 24 confirmed that the discharge from the well is approximately 97 percent methane.

- Advertisement -

ONGC stated that the composition remains within manageable and safe limits, posing no immediate risk to nearby human settlements.

The Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, technical precision, and environmental responsibility.

It added that coordination remains ongoing with global well control experts and local district authorities to bring the well under control at the earliest.

Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Operation Sindoor made clear India’s stringent policy against terrorism to world:...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India