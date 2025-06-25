25.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
type here...

Gauhati HC asks Assam govt to train Foreigners Tribunal staff for proper maintenance of records

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 24: The Gauhati High Court has observed that records related to a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) case were placed in a “haphazard manner” and asked the Assam government to consider training of members and superintendents of these quasi-judicial bodies to maintain such documents properly.

The FTs, exclusive to Assam, are tasked with determining whether individuals suspected of being foreigners are Indian citizens or not.

- Advertisement -

A bench of justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Malsri Nandi made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by one Gobinda Saha, who was declared an “illegal foreigner” by a tribunal in Nagaon, but the high court later set it aside.

Related Posts:

The division bench, while examining the documents and records of the FT in the case, found multiple instances of mislabeling or overlapping of the exhibits.

“…all the exhibited documents, with overlapping as indicated hereinbefore, are not found to have been referred and discussed by the learned Tribunal. Thus, it appears that the petitioner has not received the desired assistance of his learned counsel, who has failed to mark exhibits appropriately,” said the order passed on Thursday.

The bench also observed that the records are “so haphazardly” maintained by the tribunal that it took more than two hours for the court, assisted by the private secretaries, to trace out the exhibited documents.

- Advertisement -

It has compelled the court to leave it to the authorities in the Home and Political Department as to whether the state would consider formal training to the members and superintendents of Foreigners Tribunals on how to maintain case records.

“Having seen the haphazard manner in which the records of Case No. FT 2451/2011 has been maintained, the court is inclined to direct the Registry to transmit a copy of this order to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home and Political (B) Department to consider training programme for the learned members and superintendents of the Foreigners Tribunals in the state on maintaining records,” the order said.

It also asked the authority to circulate a copy of this order to all the foreigners tribunals in the state. (PTI)

Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Drugs seized, three held

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India