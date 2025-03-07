27.9 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
type here...

Arunachal: Unidentified Group Kidnaps KBWC President’s Cousin, Demands Resignation

The abduction occurred around 10:30 PM when the attackers visited Wangpan's residence at RKSM Colony, reportedly with the motive to abduct Wangsu himself.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, Mar 7: An unidentified militant group abducted Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee (KBWC) president Asan Wangsu’s cousin brother, Panlam Wangpan, on Wednesday evening.

- Advertisement -

The abduction occurred around 10:30 PM when the attackers visited Wangpan’s residence at RKSM Colony, reportedly with the motive to abduct Wangsu himself.

Related Posts:

Realizing the threat, Asan Wangsu was able to flee via the backdoor, leaving the kidnappers to grab his cousin.

Sources said that the kidnappers later made a demand, informing Wangsu that he had to step down as KBWC president by 4 PM on Thursday if he wished his cousin to be freed. They threatened that refusal would mean Wangpan would not be released.

Confronted with the danger, Asan Wangsu resigned in a letter to the general secretary of KBWC. “He had to resign to save the life of his cousin brother,” a source disclosed.

- Advertisement -

So far, no organization has taken responsibility for the kidnapping. The local police have not made any comments regarding the incident, and there have been no arrests.

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Residents Surrender 196 Arms on Final Day of Amnesty 

The Hills Times -
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise