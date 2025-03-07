Arunachal: Unidentified Group Kidnaps KBWC President’s Cousin, Demands Resignation

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, Mar 7: An unidentified militant group abducted Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee (KBWC) president Asan Wangsu’s cousin brother, Panlam Wangpan, on Wednesday evening.

The abduction occurred around 10:30 PM when the attackers visited Wangpan’s residence at RKSM Colony, reportedly with the motive to abduct Wangsu himself.

Realizing the threat, Asan Wangsu was able to flee via the backdoor, leaving the kidnappers to grab his cousin.

Sources said that the kidnappers later made a demand, informing Wangsu that he had to step down as KBWC president by 4 PM on Thursday if he wished his cousin to be freed. They threatened that refusal would mean Wangpan would not be released.

Confronted with the danger, Asan Wangsu resigned in a letter to the general secretary of KBWC. “He had to resign to save the life of his cousin brother,” a source disclosed.

So far, no organization has taken responsibility for the kidnapping. The local police have not made any comments regarding the incident, and there have been no arrests.