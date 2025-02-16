Nyishi employees of Tirap celebrate Pre-Nyokum festival with enthusiasm

HT Correspondent

KHONSA, Feb 15: The Nyishi employees residing in Tirap district celebrated the Pre-Nyokum Festival under the theme “Honoring Our Heritage & Fostering Unity Among Tribes” with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor at Khonsa on Friday.

The special invitee, Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran, extended his greetings to the Nyishi community on the occasion. Recalling his tenure in Seppa, Aran commended the Nyishi community for their warm hospitality and helpful nature, as well as their dedication to preserving and promoting their rich cultural heritage.

Emphasizing the importance of cultural continuity, he urged the younger generation to actively learn and practice their traditions. He remarked that Nyishis are known for their goodwill towards good people while standing firmly against negativity.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, also a special invitee, described Nyokum as one of the most significant festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated by the Nyishi community. She praised the organising committee for bringing the vibrant culture of the Nyishi community to Khonsa in such a grand manner.

She also extended her heartfelt Nyokum greetings to the entire Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his welcome address, Er. Bharat Sonam, executive engineer (PHE&WS) and organising secretary of the festival, expressed his gratitude to DC, ZPC and ADC Deomali, and all other dignitaries, including ZPM Khonsa Block Wanghong Panka, ZPM Khela-Bunting Tumwang Lowang, ZPM Bari Basip Tediap Hallang, SP Tirap Singjatla Singpho, ASP Aditya Singh, IPS, HoDs, public leaders, and government employees, for gracing the occasion and making the event vibrant and successful.

Tana Bapu, ADC Khonsa and Organising chairman, narrated the mythology of Nyokum, explaining that it is the principal festival of the Nyishi community, deeply rooted in their traditions. The term ‘Nyokum’ is derived from two words: ‘Nyok,’ meaning “land or earth,” and ‘Kum,’ meaning “collectiveness or togetherness.”

The festival symbolises the invocation of spirit forces in nature to ensure harmony, prosperity, and well-being for all.

He further elaborated on the rituals of Nyokum, mentioning that a special prayer structure called Yugang is made from bamboo, where sacrificial animals are tethered. The village priest determines the number and type of animals for sacrifice or other offerings. Unlike many religious practices, Nyokum rituals do not involve idols.

The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Er. Kipa Kame, AE (Power), who expressed his appreciation to the chief guest and all invitees for their participation.

The event culminated in a grand community feast.

The day’s festivities included the felicitation of guests, vibrant cultural performances, and colorful traditional dances presented by artists from various parts of Tirap district. The event served as a significant platform to showcase and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Nyishi community.

The event was also attended by ADC Deomali Bondulom Tawsik, ZPM Khonsa Block Wanghong Panka, ZPM Khela-Bunting Tumwang Lowang, ZPM Bari Basip Tediap Hallang, SP Tirap Singjatla Singpho, ASP Aditya Singh, IPS, second-in-command 44 Assam Rifles, HoDs, CBOs, public leaders, and government employees.