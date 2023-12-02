Arunachal’s East Kameng district achieves ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 1: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu proudly announced another
milestone in the state’s pursuit of providing clean tap water access. The East Kameng district has
earned the prestigious ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification, symbolizing that every household in the district
now enjoys access to safe tap water.
Chief minister Pema Khandu commended the dedicated team working in the challenging terrains of
Arunachal Pradesh, emphasising their relentless efforts to overcome geographical obstacles and
enhance the quality of life for East Kameng residents.
Dated November 27, 2023, the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification for East Kameng district marks a significant
achievement in realising the objectives of the Har Ghar Jal Scheme. This scheme, part of the Jal
Jeevan Mission initiated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, strives to provide piped water connections to
every household in the country.
The term “Har Ghar Jal,” translating to “water in every home,” encapsulates the overarching goal of
the mission. Since its launch, the scheme has witnessed remarkable progress, with a commendable
64% increase in the percentage of households in India gaining access to piped water connections.
The efforts under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme extend beyond individual households, encompassing the
installation of water connections in rural schools, anganwadis, and community buildings. This holistic
approach ensures that the benefits of safe tap water reach every corner of society, contributing to
the overall well-being and progress of the community.
HT Bureau