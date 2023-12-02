Arunachal’s East Kameng district achieves ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu proudly announced another

milestone in the state’s pursuit of providing clean tap water access. The East Kameng district has

earned the prestigious ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification, symbolizing that every household in the district

now enjoys access to safe tap water.

Chief minister Pema Khandu commended the dedicated team working in the challenging terrains of

Arunachal Pradesh, emphasising their relentless efforts to overcome geographical obstacles and

enhance the quality of life for East Kameng residents.

Dated November 27, 2023, the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification for East Kameng district marks a significant

achievement in realising the objectives of the Har Ghar Jal Scheme. This scheme, part of the Jal

Jeevan Mission initiated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, strives to provide piped water connections to

every household in the country.

The term “Har Ghar Jal,” translating to “water in every home,” encapsulates the overarching goal of

the mission. Since its launch, the scheme has witnessed remarkable progress, with a commendable

64% increase in the percentage of households in India gaining access to piped water connections.

The efforts under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme extend beyond individual households, encompassing the

installation of water connections in rural schools, anganwadis, and community buildings. This holistic

approach ensures that the benefits of safe tap water reach every corner of society, contributing to

the overall well-being and progress of the community.