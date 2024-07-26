28 C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Arunachal’s police dept faces acute shortage of manpower: Minister

ITANAGAR, July 25: The Arunachal Pradesh police department has been facing an acute shortage of manpower, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

Home minister Mama Natung also said that the shortage in manpower was due to creation of new districts and inability of the recruiting agencies to complete the process on time.

Responding to a question from BJP MLA Wanglin Lowangdong during question hour, Natung said that his department could not even fill the sanctioned posts in many districts.

In 2011, the Union home Ministry announced a special package for the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region sanctioning 1,949 posts of civil police.

Of those posts, 140 are still pending, the home minister said.

Natung said that in April 2018, the home department had advertised inviting applications for 82 vacant posts for the three eastern districts. However, the advertisement was cancelled due to procedural issues.

“The home department later submitted a requisition against those posts to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for recruitment which is under process. Once the recruitment is completed, the vacant posts will be filled up,” he added.

Responding to a supplementary from another BJP member Jikke Tako, Natung said the state cabinet has decided to post adequate police personnel in various districts after the recruitment process is over. (PTI)

The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
