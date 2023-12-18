18 C
Assam, Nagaland CMs meet Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was also present at the meeting, which took place at the new Parliament House. Sarma shared about the meeting on X, stating, ‘Met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji & Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi today.’

A subsequent meeting between Sarma and Rio is scheduled, according to sources. The subject of the discussions has not been disclosed and additional details are yet to be released.

