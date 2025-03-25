19 C
Assam Rifles celebrates 190th raising day at Shillong headquarters

‘Personnel lauded for their outstanding contribution in fighting insurgency’

SHILLONG, March 24: The Assam Rifles, one of the oldest paramilitary forces in India and known as the ‘Sentinels of the North East’, celebrated its 190th raising day on Monday at its headquarters here.

All ranks of the force, including director general Lt General Vikas Lakhera, paid homage at the war memorial in Shillong to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the country in the past, an official said.

Lakhera lauded the personnel for their outstanding contribution in fighting insurgency in the northeast and Kashmir, he said.

The prestigious DGAR Banner for the year 2023-24 was also awarded during the occasion to the winner ‘4 Assam Rifles’, first runners up ‘3 Assam Rifles’ and second runners up ‘36 Assam Rifles’, the official said in a statement.

The awards recognise the dedication, professionalism and outstanding contributions made by various battalions and units in ensuring the security and stability of the region, he said.

The force remains committed to modernise its equipment profile in terms of acquisition of weapons, surveillance and protective equipment, the official added. (PTI)

