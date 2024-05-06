Assam Rifles honours soldiers, remembers martyrs of Operation Dudhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 5: The 7th Assam Rifles recently commemorated the 33rd anniversary of Operation Dudhi, which took place in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir on May 5, 1991.

This operation stands out as the most successful counter insurgency operation ever by any of Indian security force. Altogether 72 terrorists were neutralized, 13 apprehended and a total of 118 weapons (largely AK -47 series) were seized in May 1991, which stands as a unique quality of the operation.

All the soldiers who had taken part in this operation were invited to Assam Rifles and once again felicitated for this unique operation.Lt. Gen PC Nair, the Director General of Assam Rifles, presided over the event and had the opportunity to interact with retired junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks (OR) who were part of the operation back in 1991.

Operation Dudhi was a classic example of a successful small-team-led operation under Nb Sub Padam Bahadur Chhetri, Kirti Chakra, and 14 Jawans. This operation was undertaken at Dudhi post in Chowkibal Area, Kupwara District of Kashmir in the initial days of the 1990s when Kashmir was hit by Pakistani terrorists. The names of these brave soldiers will forever be remembered in the history books.While conducting what seemed like a routine patrol to open a winter vacated post at Dudhi. The operation resulted in the neutralisation of 72 terrorists, apprehension of 13 terrorists, and recovery of 118 weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores. Operation Dudhi showcased exceptional courage, valour, and outstanding junior leadership. This remarkable feat remains unparalleled to this day.

Two bravehearts Rifleman Ram Kumar Arya, Sena Medal from Uttarakhandand Rifleman Kameshwar Prasad, Shaurya Chakra from Bihar, made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Dudhi, upholding the highest traditions of the force. Nb Sub Padam Bahadur Chhetri was awarded the Kirti Chakra for his exceptional leadership and bravery, alongwith many other gallantry awards bestowed upon the members of the team for their outstanding performance which included one Shurya Chakra, two Sena Medals, one GOC-in-C Northern Command Commendation Card and nine Director General Commendation Cards.

The 7th Assam Rifles commemorated the heroes of Operation Dudhi, including Sub Padam Bahadur Chhetri.

Col Vikrant Gupta, Commandant 7 Assam Rifles said, “The battalion takes great pride in honouring the living legends of operation Dudhi and the two bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country”.

Heroes from various parts of the country and Nepal gathered at the Battalion in Ghaspani to share their firsthand experiences and inspire others. The ceremony included a wreath-laying to pay homage to the brave soldiers, followed by interactions with Assam Rifles ex-servicemen, Veernaris, and their families. Sub Padam Bahadur Chhetri along with his team, that included Sub Dewan Singh, Nb Sub PB Pun, warrant officer Kalyan Singh, Hav Tej Singh, Veernari Sunaina Devi wife of Rfn Kameshwar Prasad, SC and Veernari Hemlata Devi wife of Rfn Ram Kumar Arya, SM shared their stories and inspired the younger generation of soldiers with their experiences on the ground.

The visit of Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, DG AR, highlights the commitment of the Assam Rifles towards its veterans and Veernaris. During his interaction with ex-servicemen, Gen Nair praised the unwavering commitment and bravery displayed by the soldiers during Operation Dudhi. He emphasised how their actions have inspired generations and showcased the true meaning of bravery and selflessness in the face of adversity. Gen Nair expressed his deepest gratitude to all the veterans, their families, and the Veernaris for their sacrifices and service to the nation.

The interaction between Gen and Mrs Nair with the ex-servicemen and veernaris further strengthened the bond between the forces and the heroes who have served the nation with valour and dedication.