Assam Rifles to host cabin crew training for Ukhrul on Dec 4 & 6

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: The Assam Rifles under Operation

Sadbhavana Scheme is all set to host cabin crew training to

aspiring women of Ukhrul District as part of women

empowerment.

She must be a resident villager under AR Somsai. In a press

release “Somsai Battalion Assam Rifles under the aegis of

IGAR(S) is all set to host training for aspiring women candidates

from the Ukhrul district in cabin crew crew, ground staff, etc.

The training is sponsored by Assam Rifles and will be conducted

by Wahong Academy at Imphal City for a duration of 45 days in

collaboration with Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL).

A total of 10 vacancies are being earmarked for the training. A

pre-selection test will be conducted by a panel of judges from

Wahong Academy, Imphal at Wino Assam Rifles Outpost on 4

December 2023 and 6 December from 10:00 am onwards.”