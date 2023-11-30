Assam Rifles to host cabin crew training for Ukhrul on Dec 4 & 6

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 29: The Assam Rifles under Operation
Sadbhavana Scheme is all set to host cabin crew training to
aspiring women of Ukhrul District as part of women
empowerment.
release “Somsai Battalion Assam Rifles under the aegis of
IGAR(S) is all set to host training for aspiring women candidates
from the Ukhrul district in cabin crew crew, ground staff, etc.
The training is sponsored by Assam Rifles and will be conducted
by Wahong Academy at Imphal City for a duration of 45 days in
collaboration with Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL).
A total of 10 vacancies are being earmarked for the training. A
pre-selection test will be conducted by a panel of judges from
Wahong Academy, Imphal at Wino Assam Rifles Outpost on 4
December 2023 and 6 December from 10:00 am onwards.”